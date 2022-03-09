CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School boys soccer standout Hayden Dodd made his college decision official on Wednesday.

Dodd signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer program.

The future Bobcat hopes to play at the defensive center midfield spot at the collegiate level but will play anywhere he’s needed.

He also had an offer from the University of Charleston but decided Wesleyan was a better fit for him due to closeness to home and potential to play as a freshman.

Dodd had 45 goals and 15 assists and was named the Harrison County boys soccer player of the year this past season.

Dodd plans to study exercise physiology so he can pursue a career in physical therapy, helping athletes with their sports injuries.