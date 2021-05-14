Liberty’s Isaac Walker inks with the Penn State Greater Allegheny Basketball Program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School’s Isaac Walker signed to continue his basketball career at Penn State Greater Allegheny.

Walker played point guard for the Mountaineers and will also play at the one spot for the Nittany Lions basketball team.

Walker said he’ll bring his fast-paced style of play and ability to finish at the rim to Penn State’s program.

He also liked the campus at Greater Allegheny and is excited to be able to play close enough to home so that his family can see him play at home games.



“I feel like they gave me a great opportunity for my future and the business I’m going into and it was a great campus and I liked the way the coach was coaching and I liked the way he represented everything. They’re a fast paced offense. The coach likes to run an eight second offense where they do screen and rolls, five out offense where they try and get the ball pushing. It’s great for smaller guards like me to go down there and play. He likes a full court press on the defense,” Walker said.

Walker will study cyber security while playing basketball at Penn State Greater Allegheny.



