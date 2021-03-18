Liberty’s Jacob Gallagher signs with Fairmont State golf program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty standout golfer Jacob Gallagher’s self-proclaimed breakout performance during the 2020 golf season couldn’t have come at a better time.

The senior said, Thursday, that performing well at the Class AA, Region II golf tournament was huge.

Not only did winning the regional earn him a spot at the state tournament in Wheeling, but it may have went a long way in earning him a spot on a collegiate golf roster.

Gallagher signed with the Fairmont State golf program on Thursday to continue his golf career, and carry on the tradition within his family of attending the school of the Fighting Falcons.

“I’ve been looking forward to playing golf anywhere, but whenever I heard that I could play (at Fairmont State), I wanted to play for Coach Yost,” said Gallagher. “And all of those guys there, they’re all pretty good. So, I feel like that will challenge me more to get me going.”

Gallagher said that Fairmont State reached out after the conclusion of the high school golf season.

He’s also looking forward to learning how to play on the Fighting Falcons’ home course at the Fairmont Field Club.