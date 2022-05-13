CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School softball standout, Emma Kyle, played her last game for the Mountaineers this Spring. She’s now set for her new journey- heading up to Pennsylvania to play Division I softball at Robert Morris University.



“It was relieving to finally be recruited to a place that I’m going to love. It was a great experience,” Kyle said.

Kyle leaves a legacy on the Mountaineers’ softball program and on the county.

As Harrison County’s all-time leading home run hitter, playing for her hometown the past four years is something she is grateful for.





“It was amazing being a Mountaineer the past four years. With all of the coaching and the support of the families and the parents and my friends, it was just amazing to be a part of all of it,” Kyle said.

Although the Mountaineers didn’t get the lengthy postseason run they intended to have, Kyle, her teammates and her coaching staff had the will to win and that’s what made this season so much fun.



“We put a lot of hard work in and I think the girls got along pretty well and our chemistry was there. Eric is a great coach. He wanted it for us and he really showed that on the field and coaching us at practice. You could just tell that everyone wanted to go far,” Kyle said.

Kyle put up impressive stats in her last go-around including 37 RBI, nine homers and 40 runs. Not to mention her .430 batting average, .505 on base percentage and .860 slugging percentage.

Kyle said she’s most proud of her hitting this season and facing strong pitchers at the high school level will translate into college ball.



“I would like to say that it would be my hitting, my home runs. It’s something that I wanted to try to beat last year’s but I’ve had to face some really good pitchers but I’m still very proud of where I was,” Kyle said.

The senior didn’t always plan to go yard every time she stepped up to the plate. But hitting a home run sure feels good.



“I just kind of take a breath and I’m thinking we don’t need a home run but there would be some times where I would be like we’re going to swing as hard as I can. But a lot of times I just go up there and think we just need a single, we just need a base runner, just someone to get on,” Kyle said.

Kyle heads to RMU as a utility player and thanks her long-time support staff.



“It’s a lot of hard work but with my family and the support that I’ve had it’s been a great journey. They’ve always gave me the opportunities to go far and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Kyle said.

