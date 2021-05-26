Liberty’s Matt Hutson signs with Garrett College Lakers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty pitcher and outfielder, Matt Hutson, has signed to continue his baseball career with Garrett College in Maryland.

Hutson has been big for the Mountaineers this year, hitting three home runs at the plate and having an ERA under three on the mound.

Hutson will join multiple other local products at Garrett College, where he hopes to put in work for two years before continuing his career elsewhere.

“I went up and visited Garrett and it kind of felt like home, I have a couple buddies up there, I talked to them and they love it. The coach is awesome and I loved it up there,” said Hutson.

Hutson also says he hopes to continue to be a two-way player with the Lakers, as he plans to both pitch, hit and play the field at the next level.