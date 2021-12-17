Liberty’s Sydney Vilain signs with WVWC women’s soccer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty’s Sydney Vilain signed to continue her soccer career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Vilain is known best for her ability to find the back of the net.

The senior scored 23 goals this past Fall for the Mountaineer and 72 goals in her career along with over 20 career assists.

Vilain chose Wesleyan because it felt like home and she’s excited to bring her All-Conference, All-Region and All-State talent to the Bobcats.

“I went to go visit and I was actually deciding between three different schools so when I went to go visit Wesleyan and I talked to the coach, I talked to the teammates, I looked around at the school, it just seemed like home to me. It was a perfect fit actually. I just feel like my speed influences a lot but being able to think creatively, I feel like I can bring that aspect into the playing field as well. Being able to adapt to new teammates and new players I feel like that’s a strong suit of mine as well,” Vilain said.

Vilain plans to study biology while playing soccer for the Bobcats.