Lifting Weights and Pushing Trucks: East Fairmont football’s Phase 1 workout sessions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Year No. 2 in the Shane Eakle Era at East Fairmont High School is just a few months away from getting started.

But his program has already taken plenty of strides in year one.

Not only did the Bees pick up their first wins, and first home win, in more than a full year last year,

but roster size and support of the program has grown, as well, in just a short amount of time.

Eakles’ Bees were outside Monday, taking part in the WVSSAC’s Phase 1 workout sessions that teams are allowed to participate in. Phase 1 extends through this week before Phase 2 begins next week.

And the head coach told his players Monday that they were doing some old school things to get in shape for the approaching season – jokingly reminding them that the old-school ways have worked before and can work now.

But Eakle says he can’t wait to get back in the weight room next week.

“It’d be nice. I’m not sure if we’ll remember what it looks like. But right now we’re kind of just doing old-school, Rocky stuff. Just kind of moving the kids around, which is also good. We do some simple, what seems like simple exercises, they’re a little tougher than what the kids remember. So that’s a good thing. We’ve got some tire flips and stuff that we do to get creative. But, keeping them moving. The kids seem like they like it. I think they’re glad to be working with each other, and that’s a good thing,” Eakle said.

But enough weight lifting — lets move a truck!

Forty-five yards; a half-ton truck; and the Bees players competing to see which group can push it the fastest.

Around 16-and-a-half seconds was the fastest time for any group today.

The Bees getting good results in Phase 1, and good turnouts for these workout sessions.