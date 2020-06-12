Lincoln athletics working hard in Phase 1 of WVSSAC conditioning sessions

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – We continued our tour of local schools’ WVSSAC Phase 1 conditioning sessions Friday in Shinnson, as the Lincoln Cougars were getting after it.

They not only had a couple groups of football players, but both the girls and boys basketball teams on the football field before noon.

Rob Hawkins was able to oversee both his Lady Cougars hoops team, and keep an eye on his Cougars football team at the same time.

Hawkins, and all the coaches, said they’re really just excited to be outside and with their teams once again.

But as we’ve talked about this week with other coaches, Hawkins knows what they’re doing now has a bigger purpose than just simply enjoying each other’s company.

“I’ve enjoyed it. First of all, seeing the kids is good – seeing them out here. And the kids seem like they’re anxious to do something. We’ve had some captive audiences, and some hard workers. And I think relationship-wise, it’s going to be good for us. We get to work with those small groups, we’re going to get to know each other well. And hopefully it’s going to work out,” Hawkins said.

Boys’ basketball coach Jordan Toth’s group was also outside going through some drills.

Admittedly, it’s kind of hard to recreate a basketball-like atmosphere out on a football field. But the Cougars head coach is trying to stick with basketball movements.

“I’m trying to do the same things that we would do on the gym floor out here on the turf. A lot of our pre-practice routines have been the same out here. I’m really trying to make a point to be basketball-specific in actually what we’re doing,” Toth said.

He did say it’s a little harder to do the slide on the turf than it is on the hardcourt, like the Cougars normally do after their stretches.

But the Lincoln sports teams were really getting after it this morning in Shinnston.