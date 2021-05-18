Lincoln baseball beats Notre Dame and Elkins; Starkey picks up 500th victory in coaching career

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Longtime manager, Mark Starkey, entered Tuesday’s double-header sitting on 499 wins.

After Tuesday, he’s sitting at 501.

Starkey, who managed the Notre Dame High School baseball team for 20 years, picked up his milestone 500th victory over his former program.

Lincoln held on with a couple great defensive plays in the seventh inning to beat the Fighting Irish 5-4.

“Probably when I got my 300th win at Notre Dame. My son, Justin, was playing for me, and that meant a lot,” said Starkey. “It means I’ve coached a long time, and I’ve had a lot of good players. They did all the work, and they gave me a lot of effort, and I’m proud of every one of them. … (Baseball is) a game that I love, and it’s a great game. We’re just really thankful that we got to play this year.”

Following Lincoln’s one-run victory over his old squad, Starkey was honored with a banner for his 500th victory as a manager.

Starkey spent 20 years at Notre Dame, before moving to Lincoln in 2005. Starkey was an assistant for the Cougars until the time he took over as manager seven years ago.

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and Counting‼️

Lincoln baseball manager, Mark Starkey, collects his 500th win today in a 5-4 nail biter over Notre Dame (his former program).

Huge milestone! @LincolnHighWV @LHS_WV_Baseball pic.twitter.com/0xl8oHPfqQ — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 18, 2021

Some of his former players were in attendance to see him pick up his milestone victory.

Lincoln then proceeded to earn Starkey’s 501st victory in much quicker fashion, blowing out Elkins by a score of 14-1 in four innings.