Lincoln baseball beats Philip Barbour to force winner-take-all section finale; Corey Martin tosses first pitch

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour might’ve lost Monday night, but the community scored another victory.

Corey Martin, who returned home over the weekend after nearly six months away from home following a serious crash last year, threw out the first pitch ahead of Monday night’s section title game against Lincoln.

Martin joked that his former teammate would need extra padding in his glove to catch the pitch.

What a special first pitch here in Philippi!

It was a great moment.

Lincoln, however, forced Colts’ fans to have to wait another day to celebrate a possible section title.

Lincoln scored four runs in the first two innings at the plate, and got quality starting pitching from Levi Moore on the mound, to beat PBHS 5-2.

With the win, the Cougars forced a winner-take-all section finale, which will be played in Philippi on Tuesday.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will win the Class AA Region II, Section 1 title, and advance to the regional round.

Lance Hostuttler drove in a pair of runs at the plate for the Cougars on Monday.