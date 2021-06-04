Lincoln baseball jumps on Liberty early, advances in Section tournament

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A nine-run first inning was more than enough for Lincoln’s baseball team to get the job done, Friday night, at home in the Class AA Region II, Section 1 baseball tournament.

The Cougars struck for nine runs on eight hits, and with the help of four Liberty errors, in their opening at bat.

Visiting Liberty didn’t have an answer after that, as Lincoln cruised to an 11-0 victory in five innings.

While multiple Lincoln hitters enjoyed multi-hit days at the plate, no Cougars hitter was credited with more than one RBI, according to the team’s online stats.

Bryaden Arcuri led the way with three hits.

Levi Moore struck out six hitters in 3 2/3 innings of work on the mound for Lincoln.

With the win, Lincoln advances in the section tournament, and will host Robert C. Byrd at home on Saturday in a pivotal game. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.