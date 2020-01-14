Lincoln boys cruise past Braxton County

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – After receiving the most votes of any Double-A school not ranked in the latest AP rankings that were released on Monday, Braxton County was looking to pick up a quality road win at Lincoln.

The Cougars had other ideas.

Ryan Leep’s 10 first-half points, along with solid contributions early on from Zach Snyder and Payton Hawkins helped the Cougars push the lead out to double-digits heading into halftime. And they extended it even further after the break, cruising to a 70-47 victory.

Hawkins not only continued his string of quality games on the offensive end, but he also picked up a pair of first-half blocks, swatting Braxton County layup attempts, to keep the Cougars in the lead.

Those blocked helped fuel a 9-3 run by Lincoln to end the first half.