Lincoln boys cruise past Braxton County

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – After receiving the most votes of any Double-A school not ranked in the latest AP rankings that were released on Monday, Braxton County was looking to pick up a quality road win at Lincoln.

The Cougars had other ideas.

Ryan Leep’s 10 first-half points, along with solid contributions early on from Zach Snyder and Payton Hawkins helped the Cougars push the lead out to double-digits heading into halftime. And they extended it even further after the break, cruising to a 70-47 victory.

Hawkins not only continued his string of quality games on the offensive end, but he also picked up a pair of first-half blocks, swatting Braxton County layup attempts, to keep the Cougars in the lead.

Those blocked helped fuel a 9-3 run by Lincoln to end the first half.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories