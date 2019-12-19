Breaking News
President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on 2 charges
Snowbird School Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Lincoln boys outlast Big 10 foe Buckhannon-Upshur

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars picked up their second win of the season after defeating Buckhannon-Upshur 47-43 Wednesday night.

This game was played at the Rockefeller Center on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College due to damage to the roof of Buckhannon-Upshur’s high school gymnasium.

The Cougars jumped out to a 10-4 lead to start the game thanks to suffocating defense and forcing the Buccaneers into several early turnovers.

Lincoln led by a score of 29-19 at halftime.

The Buccaneers charged back late in the second half led by Ryan Hurst who finished with a game high sixteen points, but their efforts would not be enough.

The Cougars were led by Ryan Leep (11) and Zachary Snyder (10) who both finished in double digits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories