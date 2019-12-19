Lincoln boys outlast Big 10 foe Buckhannon-Upshur

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars picked up their second win of the season after defeating Buckhannon-Upshur 47-43 Wednesday night.

This game was played at the Rockefeller Center on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College due to damage to the roof of Buckhannon-Upshur’s high school gymnasium.

The Cougars jumped out to a 10-4 lead to start the game thanks to suffocating defense and forcing the Buccaneers into several early turnovers.

Lincoln led by a score of 29-19 at halftime.

The Buccaneers charged back late in the second half led by Ryan Hurst who finished with a game high sixteen points, but their efforts would not be enough.

The Cougars were led by Ryan Leep (11) and Zachary Snyder (10) who both finished in double digits.