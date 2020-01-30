Lincoln boys upset No. 7 North Marion in Rachel

RACHEL, W.Va. – After getting off to an undefeated start to the season, the North Marion boys have shown signs of vulnerability lately.

Turnovers were a problem early on Wednesday night, with multiple going the other way for easy transition baskets for Ryan Leep and the Lincoln Cougars.

Leep scored 16 points for Lincoln, as the Cougars upset the No. 7 team in Double-A, 49-46, in the house of the Huskies.

Gunner Murphy, who got off to a slow start, finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Payton Hawkins finished just one rebound shy of a double-double.