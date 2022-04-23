SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Big 10 Conference championship was up for grabs on Saturday afternoon and the Lincoln Cougars didn’t come away with easy.

In a 1-0 win, the Cougars scored the only run of the contest early on.

Alexis Williams smacked a double to right field followed by an RBI double from Emily Robey to give Lincoln the early lead in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a defensive effort from both sides the rest of the way.

Delaney Haller once again got it done in the circle with eight strikeouts and held PB to no runs.

Sara Simon matched those eight strikeouts for the Colts.

The Colts had opportunities and maybe the biggest was in the top of the sixth. Bases were loaded but the Cougars defense shut the chance down.

Haller ended the game with a K as Lincoln won it 1-0 and claims the Big 10 title.