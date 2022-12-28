SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The Lincoln Christmas Mixer tipped off on Wednesday night with four local boys’ basketball teams in action.

In the opening game, Clay-Battelle battled Philip Barbour in a back-and-forth matchup between Class A and AAA opponents.

TD Bodkins carried the Colts to a 67-63 victory with 26 points while Colby Barr and Kohlton St. Clair each scored 16 for the Cee Bees.

In the second game, Preston pushed the homestanding Lincoln Cougars to the limit but could not overcome the homecourt advantage.

Lincoln earned a 46-43 win behind 19 points from David Burdette, including the go-ahead three-pointer with under two minutes to play.

Cordell Ayres scored 10 to lead the Knights.

Preston and Philip Barbour matchup on Thursday at 5 pm, followed by Lincoln and Clay-Battelle at 7 pm.