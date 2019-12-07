Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Lincoln defeats Morgantown 46-36 in the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -. Morgantown taking on Lincoln at the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer. Cougars starting fast in this one with a trifecta from Madi Martin to put Lincoln up early. Morgantown battling back after the half as division one prospect Kaitlyn Ammons lays this one in to cut into the cougars lead.. This corner three from Barit Johnson would bring the Mohigans within two at the end of the 3rd.. 32-to-30.. Lincoln would be too much though as Victoria Sturm lays it in. She finishes with a game high 17 and cougars win by a final score of 46-to-36.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories