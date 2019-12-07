Lincoln defeats Morgantown 46-36 in the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -. Morgantown taking on Lincoln at the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer. Cougars starting fast in this one with a trifecta from Madi Martin to put Lincoln up early. Morgantown battling back after the half as division one prospect Kaitlyn Ammons lays this one in to cut into the cougars lead.. This corner three from Barit Johnson would bring the Mohigans within two at the end of the 3rd.. 32-to-30.. Lincoln would be too much though as Victoria Sturm lays it in. She finishes with a game high 17 and cougars win by a final score of 46-to-36.