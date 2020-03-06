Lincoln downs Lewis County in second half, Cougars headed back to state tournament

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Rob Hawkins and the Lincoln High School girls basketball team are headed to the state tournament once again.

Lincoln overcame a halftime deficit to visiting Lewis County, as well as continuing to overcome on of its top scorers in injured Hannah Ferris.

Brynne Williams led the way once again for Hawkins’ bunch, scoring 15 of her team-high 22 points after halftime.

Lincoln is headed back to the state tournament for the sixth-straight year, beating Lewis County 51-45.

“It’s huge for the program, obviously. And, you know, these two seniors it’s four in a row. That’s every team’s goal. We’ve been lucky enough to go to six in a row,” Hawkins said.

The Cougars are the No. 4 seed in the state tournament, and will be matched up against No. 5 Nitro in the first round of the tournament.