Lincoln downs RCB to stay alive in sectional play

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln downed Robert C. Byrd in a highly anticipated game on Saturday evening as the Cougars forced another game to be played on Monday.

The Cougars picked up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning then scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 3-0.

That’s all the scoring that the Cougars would do. Although the Flying Eagles played shut out defense after that, Lincoln also never let RCB on the scoreboard led by Delaney Haller’s nine strikeouts.

Lincoln went on to win 3-0 to force another game on Monday against RCB for the section title.