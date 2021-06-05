Lincoln downs RCB to stay alive in sectional play

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln downed Robert C. Byrd in a highly anticipated game on Saturday evening as the Cougars forced another game to be played on Monday.

The Cougars picked up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning then scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 3-0.

That’s all the scoring that the Cougars would do. Although the Flying Eagles played shut out defense after that, Lincoln also never let RCB on the scoreboard led by Delaney Haller’s nine strikeouts.

Lincoln went on to win 3-0 to force another game on Monday against RCB for the section title.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories