Lincoln football confident heading into 2019

SHINNSTON, W. Va. – Sprits and confidence were definitely high at practice Wednesday in Shinnston.

Cougars head coach Rob Hawkins spoke highly of the depth of his offensive line, and said the overall skill set of his team is improved from where it was a year ago.

Senior running back Colten Hovermale returns after a successful year last year.

And he, too, likes where this team is at.

“I mean this team realizes what it takes to win. And they want to win. And that means a lot. And the atmosphere in the locker room is great. Everybody gets along. And we’re where we should be,” Hovermale said.

The senior leader and the head coach are happy through the first part of the opening week of practice. That’s a good sign for the Cougars.

We’ll continue visiting more schools’ training camps over the following days and weeks.