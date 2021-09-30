Lincoln football enjoying 3-0 start to season

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Of the 16 remaining undefeated high school football teams in the state, five call Northcentral West Virginia home.

Two of those local undefeated teams hail from Harrison County, including the 3-0 Lincoln Cougars.

Rob Hakwins’ club is all the way up to No. 2 in the latest WVSSAC rankings that came out earlier this week.

The Cougars started the year with a lopsided win over Braxton County in Week 1. Since then, they’ve picked up victories over Grafton and Nicholas County, which was ranked inside the Top 5 when that game was played.

So the Cougars are 3-0, and ranked second in the state in Class Double-A. How are they getting it done?

” ”

Sign of a pretty good leader when the QB touches on every other position group before getting to himself.

Things are going well for Lincoln, and they hope to keep that up tomorrow on the road at Lewis County.

It’ll be Lincoln’s first game in 15 days, but their third road game of the season.