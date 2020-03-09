Lincoln girls basketball state tournament preview

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln girls basketball team prepares to face off against No. 5 seed Nitro in the first round of the girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday night.

Lincoln is looking to make it past the first round of the tournament this year, and will have to get past Bailey Goins and the Wildcats, who present a possible problem for the Cougars defense with as many weapons as they are said to have.

“She is very athletic, and she passes the ball real well. So it’s not like you can sell out and send everybody at her. And in the half court, they do have a couple shooters other than her, and plus she shoots with such range, too. So you have to be up on her, but then that gives her the opportunity to drive. So, like I said, defensively, it’s a big challenge,” Licnoln head coach Rob Hawkins said.

Lincoln is at its best when it’s forcing turnovers that lead to runouts.

The Cougars are the No. 4 seed in the Double-A bracket.

The tournament gets started on Wednesday.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued coverage of the girls basketball state tournament through the week.