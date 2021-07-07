Lincoln girls basketball working in important three-week practice period

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Now that we are a week into July, high school teams across the state are able to be together once again during what’s known as the three-week practice period.

Teams at Lincoln are among the teams throughout the state that have begun their three-week practice period this week.

The Lincoln girls basketball team was fairly young last season, and they will be young again this upcoming season.

The interesting thing for high school basketball teams is that the season truly didn’t end that long ago, so all of the coaching and the plays still very fresh in their minds.

That’s a big help, especially for this young Cougars team, which is now a couple days in to what could be a very important three-week practice period, says head coach Rob Hawkins.

“I feel like this is a very important three-week period for us, because we have to get them acclimated so quick, and I have to play so many of them so early,” said Hawkins. “I can’t speak for everybody, but for me I feel like it’s really important this year.”

Hawkins also said it’s helped that his freshmen have picked up things very quickly.

The three-week practice period continues throughout the remainder of the month, and leads a lot of fall sports teams right into pre-season practices.