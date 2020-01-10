Lincoln girls run away from Minutemaids in second half

WESTON, W.Va. – After allowing fifteen points in the first quarter, Rob Hawkins’ eighth-ranked Lincoln Cougars clamped down defensively.

Lincolns’ defense gave up just 20 points the rest of the way, including only nine points after the halftime intermission.

Brynne Williams scored a game-high 21 points, tallying 15 of those in the first half, to help lead the Cougars to a 53-35 victory Thursday night.

Victoria Sturm added 12 points for the Cougars, while Hannah Ferris tallied nine.

Lewis County led 15-10 after the first quarter, with Hannah Brown tallying seven points in the quarter.

