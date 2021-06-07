Lincoln softball beats RCB in fifth meeting of the year; Cougars advance to Regional round

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Softball teams from Lincoln and Robert C. Byrd high schools squared off for the fifth time this season on Monday.

This meeting was to decide the Class AA Region II, Section 1 championship, with the winner advancing to the regional round.

For the second straight game, Delaney Haller and the Cougars shut out the Flying Eagles.

Haller struck out eleven would-be hitters, and held Robert C. Byrd to just four hits on the day. A pair of runs in the third inning by the Lincoln hitters proved to be more than enough offensive production for Haller.

Lincoln claimed a section title, 2-0, over Robert C. Byrd to advance to the regional round.

Robert C. Byrd’s Fran Alvaro limited the Cougars’ lineup to just three hits, but the third inning was the difference.

Back-to-back RBI base hits by Emily Robey and Alexis Williams proved to not only by two of Lincoln’s three hits, but provided the only two runs of the game.