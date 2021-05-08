Lincoln softball blows out East Fairmont

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln’s softball team grabbed an early one-run lead against visiting East Fairmont on Friday.

The Cougars added to that lead in a big way in the second inning, and ended the game in the third.

Lincoln scored eight runs in the bottom of the second, and matched that in the bottom of the third, sending everyone home early on the backs of a 17-1 victory.

Delaney Haller struck out five hitters in the circle for Lincoln.

Haller also fielded a key comebacker to the circle in the top of the third, starting a 1-2-3 double play that spoiled a bases-loaded opportunity for the Bees.

Lincoln struck for eight runs in the bottom of the frame, with five of those runs touching home with two outs in the inning.