SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Friday night’s contest between Elkins and Lincoln was an elimination game in the Class AA Region II, Section 1 softball tournament.

Delaney Haller struck out seven in the circle, and Destiny Cunningham drove in four runs at the dish, as Lincoln easily defeated Elkins by a score of 8-0.

With the win, Lincoln moves on to host Robert C. Byrd on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a rematch from earlier in the sectional tournament.