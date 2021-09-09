Lincoln star pitcher Delaney Haller commits to Fairmont State Softball Program

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s star pitcher Delaney Haller announced her commitment to the Fairmont State Softball program.

“Fairmont just felt like home. I’ve known the coaches since I was nine years old. When I went to their first camp, he asked me if I knew how to spell Fairmont because he [Fairmont State softball head coach John Light] knew that’s what I would be wearing across my chest,” Haller said.

extremely excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Fairmont State University! thank you to all of my coaches, trainers, teammates, friends and most importantly my family for making me the person and player I am today. Go Falcons🦅 pic.twitter.com/qiFsj72qvS — delaney haller (@delaney_haller) September 9, 2021

Haller not only liked Fairmont State for what she could bring to the program athletically, but she also was drawn to the school for academic purposes.

“Ultimately I wanted a program that was competitive athletically and academically. They have a very competitive forensic science program which is what I want to go into and not a lot of schools have forensic science so that was a big thing for me was the major,” Haller said.

Haller, a first team All-State pitcher, had a standout sophomore season last Spring where she helped lead the Cougars to a 20-0 run and led the Cougs to a sectional title.

Last season Delaney was a menace to all hitters and a strong presence on the plate. She said Fairmont State softball head coach John Light recruited her as an all-around player.

“He told me yesterday [Wednesday] when I went for my visit that he’s recruiting me for my bat and he’s recruiting me for pitching so he wanted an all-around player and that’s what he’s getting,” Haller said.

The Cougar said Light was the kind of coach she wants to play under.

“I know I’ll fit right in. I’m ready to get to work. The culture there has always been amazing. I’ve talked to a lot of the girls about what to expect and the way he coaches and everything is what I want in a coach,” Haller said.

Haller was an attractive recruit to Light for multiple reasons. But she said all of these qualities were factors.

“He liked my dedication to pitching. He liked how I am a super hard worker. Just the way that I carry myself onto the field and I am always going to have my team’s back and that was a big thing for him when he was recruiting me,” Haller said.

Fairmont State was her choice from the get-go, Haller said. She went on a couple of other visits including to Waynesburg and Alderson Broaddus. But Fairmont was the top choice.

“I knew I would get that feeling whenever I knew I found the place for me. It’s always been Fairmont. I mean, I get butterflies every time I am on campus and it’s a dream come true pretty much,” Haller said.

Haller still has two seasons to go with the Cougars. Her and her teammates fell short of a state tournament appearance last season and they look to make a run in the postseason before Haller heads off to play for the Falcons.