Lincoln still undefeated after ten-inning win over RCB Wednesday

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars finished the regular season undefeated, 20-0, after a hard-fought win over Robert C. Byrd Wednesday night.

Hard fought may be an understatement, after the two teams battled through 10 innings, and over 30 strikeouts between the two pitchers, both of whom went the distance.

Lincoln came out on top 1-0 in the bottom of the tenth.

Delaney Haller, the sophomore sensation, had 15 strikeouts in the circle. She didn’t get to have her freshman season last year, so she says she had to come out this year on her ‘A’ game, and has trust in her teammates.

“It means the world to me to come out here, especially losing last year. Everything that I wanted to do last year, I’ve more than accomplished it this year. I just know I have to step up for my team every time I come out here. They always have my back. So, I have to do my best in the circle for them, and I know that at the plate they’ll always step up, and that’s just big.”

The Cougars now look to make a run in the postseason with the sectional tournament starting next week.