Lincoln wins big over Tucker County

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – It was Hawaiian night in the Cougar den as No. 6 ranked Lincoln hosted No. 8 ranked Tucker County.

Cougars led by five at the break and started the third quarter off strong.

Specifically Alison Rockwell who hit three threes and scored 14 points in the third quarter alone.

Lincoln led by 26 heading into the final quarter.

There was no stopping the Cougars as Victoria Sturm scored game-high 24 points tonight to lead Lincoln.

Tucker County gives its best effort, but the Cougars come out on top, 76-40.

Lincoln now 9-4 on the season.