CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lincoln golf team won its second match of the week on Thursday at Bel Meadow Golf Club in Harrison County.

The Cougars were led, in part, by Johnny Lopez, who shot a 44 on the day, which was one shot shy of the low-medal score.

Liberty’s Jace Lancaster, and South Harrison’s Ethan Titus each shot a 43 on Thursday, tying for the individual lead.

Lincoln shot a 137, edging out South Harrison (141). Robert C. Byrd finished third as a team with a team score of 171.