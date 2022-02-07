Lincoln’s Austin Corley signs to continue football career at Glenville State

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln’s Austin Corley signed with the Glenville State football program on Monday.

Corley’s play on the line helped lead Lincoln to a successful season and a trip to the postseason this past Fall.

The Cougar plans on playing on the defensive line with the Pioneers under future coach Bubba Hill.

The all Big 10, all county selection joins plenty of Lincoln grads on the Pioneers coaching staff and they definitely added to his decision.



“As soon as I stepped in, over all of the other schools it just felt like home. I know some of the people that went there and as soon as you step in you just get that home feeling and as soon as I got there that’s what I felt,” Corley said.

The 6’1″ 240 pound lineman is ready to get it done both on the field and in the classroom at Glenville State.

“I think I bring versatility. I’ve played a bunch of positions, I’ve played offensive line, defensive line, I tried out linebacker, I’ve done everything but anything they need me to be I can become what they need,” Corley said.



