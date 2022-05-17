SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Daniel Dodd signed to continue his tennis career at Salem University.

Dodd qualified for the state tennis tournament in the past two seasons as Lincoln’s one seed.

The Cougars’ tennis player started the sport in his freshman season and fell in love with the game from there.

“I started playing tennis my freshman year and as soon as I picked up a racket I loved it. I just fell in love with the game,” Dodd said.

Dodd felt like Salem was the right fit athletically and academically.

“The coach started talking to me and I was just really excited. I just figured that Salem would be a good college for me. The team looks really nice, the coach seems really nice and we got along,” Dodd said.

Dodd plans to play doubles with the Tigers.