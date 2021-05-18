Lincoln’s Hannah Ferris signs with Potomac State basketball

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Hannah Ferris and Madi Martin will be teammates for two more basketball seasons.

Martin signed with the Potomac State women’s basketball team last week, and Ferris followed suit on Tuesday.

Ferris, an all-state caliber player when healthy, has battled through injuries during her high school career.

The 2021 all-state honorable mention guard suffered a pair of ACL tears during her four years at Lincoln, but rehabbed and worked extremely hard to get back on the court. And she now has the chance to play college basketball.

“With the injuries, I think it’s made me work ten times harder, and it’s help me just to get better. Overcoming it, it’s a great feeling,” she said. “I never thought I’d be back and being able to play like this again, but this season has just been a lot better than it ever has been. And I’m just hoping it keeps getting better for me.”

Congrats to @LincolnHighWV’s Hannah Ferris on signing today to join the Potomac State women’s basketball team!

Hannah’s battled through a lot of adversity in her high school career. So happy she’s getting this opportunity! @PSCCatamounts pic.twitter.com/C9by7Xj8ko — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 18, 2021

Ferris averaged 10.1 points, and 6.5 rebounds, per game this year.

Those were her best numbers since she burst onto the scene two years ago as a sophomore.

Ferris now goes from the ‘Cougars den’ to the Catamount Place on the Potomac State campus.