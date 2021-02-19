Lincoln’s Kandace Robinson signs to cheer at Alderson Broaddus

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Kandace Robinson signed to continue her cheerleading career at Alderson Broaddus University on Friday.

Robinson is a four-year varsity cheerleader on the Cougars cheer squad.

She not only loves to cheer, but she also excels in the classroom and will be studying nursing at AB in the fall.

“Well I like to keep my grades really high and I’ve always had high grades. I work really hard at school. I’ve never missed a practice unless I was sick or a game and it helps that I have amazing coaches that have coached me since I was five,” Robinson said.

She also told 12 news she wanted to cheer collegiately because it helps keep her in shape and continue a healthy lifestyle.

One of Robinson’s Lincoln cheer teammates will also be joining her on the AB cheer squad and she’s excited to cheer on the Battlers together.