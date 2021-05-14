Lincoln’s Madi Martin signs to continue basketball career at Potomac State

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Madi Martin signed to continue her basketball career at Potomac State College.

Martin has been a huge part of the Cougars basketball team in her four years at Lincoln.

In her junior season, Martin helped lead the Cougs to a Sectional and Regional Title, which sent them to the state tournament where they won their first round game before being shut down by the pandemic.

Martin is grateful for the opportunity to play basketball in college with the Catamounts.



“I was looking for a smaller college where I can get to know my professors better and not fall in between the cracks so I thought that would be the perfect fit and I really liked the campus and the coach. I’ve had a great coach, great teammates, that always pushed me to be the best that I can be. I’ve learned a couple of little tips that will probably help me on the college floor,” Martin said.

Martin will study biology at Potomac State and said she will most likely end up at West Virginia University after those two years.



