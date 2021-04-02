Lincoln’s Payton Hawkins juggles overlapping sports and responsibilities as Lincoln class president

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – While high school Winter sports teams are in the midst of their seasons, high school Spring sports have just started practices and one local athlete is juggling two sports all while being senior class president.

Lincoln’s Payton Hawkins not only plays football, but also basketball and baseball too- Oh, and also he is the Cougars’ senior class president.

He is juggling three of these activities at the same time. Every day Hawkins goes from basketball practice to baseball practice or has basketball games.

All of this while balancing his school work and class president responsibilities such as planning the Lincoln High School prom.

“I’m just trying to get in as much as I can before I graduate high school and move onto college. I’m trying to get one last experience of everything and make it as good as I can while I’m here. Being back in school all day and having to balance two sports, school and all that it’s definitely a lot of stress but it’s something I’ve been used to my whole life, especially with the three week period and being a multi-sport athlete ever since I was a kid,” Hawkins said.

He said the most difficult part of it all is how strenuous fitting all of these responsibilities in a week is, but it’s all worth it to Hawkins.

“Trying to juggle baseball and basketball and practices and games, playing three games a week for basketball and having baseball every other day. It’s definitely a lot of work, it’s definitely strenuous but it’s all worth it in the end,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins was able to play his last football season this past Fall and he’s grateful for the memories and is excited to make more with his last two sports seasons.

“Getting to have that football season, the games that we did get to play, it was really special. Playing that one last game as a Cougar and I can’t wait to have those same memories with baseball and basketball,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins will play one last high school football game as a Cougar as he was selected to play in the North-South All-Star Classic in Charleston.