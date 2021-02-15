Lincoln’s Rob Hawkins “excited” for start of preseason practices Monday

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Excitement was in the air across the state, Monday, which marked the start for preseason practices for high school winter sports teams, such as basketball, swimming and wrestling.

Maybe no one was more excited for the start of practices than Lincoln’s Rob Hawkins, who made it through a rocky and unusual football season with the Cougars football team, had nearly three months of down time, and then put back on his whistle for a practice for the first time again on Monday.

“It’s great to be in here. The girls seem really excited to be here,” said Hawkins. “I’m so happy that we get to have a season, especially for our seniors, because I was worried about it for a while. Hopefully we’ll get to finish this off; they’ll get to finish their careers.”

Hawkins even said he was ahead of schedule following the first hour of Monday’s practice, something that all coaches can attest rarely, if ever, happens on the first day.

That feat is maybe even more impressive considering Hawkins lost three of his top players from last year, and mentioned that he expects multiple freshmen to see key minutes for his team this season.

But he does return some key players from a year ago, including Hannah Ferris, who returns from injury.