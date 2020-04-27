Lipps locks in on Bethany Bison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – You can add a small-town community building parking lot to the growing list of creative locations that college signings have been held at over the last month.

South Harrison High School pitcher, Hunter Lipps, experience the college recruitment process completely virtually.

The senior, who signed on Monday to continue his career on the diamond at Bethany College, said he’s been in contact with the Bison staff for roughly two months.

However, due to the circumstances in our state, had to do all of his recruiting online and over the phone.

It all worked out, though, And the pitcher now has a new home and college pitching staff to join in the fall.

“He’s talking about a really good atmosphere. And he said you’re not a number, it’s who you are. He’s saying at these you’re just a number, you could be. And back home, here, you’re not a number. So that’s a reason why,” Lipps said.

Lipps added hat going through the recruiting process completely virtually was a little weird.

He’s excited to join the Bison, and appreciates his time at South Harrison and with American Legion Post 13.