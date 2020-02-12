Lipps, McDougal sign with Glenville State Acro & Tumbling

WESTON, W.Va. – A pair of Lewis County High School seniors signed with the Glenville State Acrobatics & Tumbling team on Tuesday at the school.

Jaydin Lipps and Taylor McDougal will both be continuing their education and athletic careers in Glenville.

Lipps joins her brother, who is already on campus in Glenville, as well as former teammates, who are on the Pioneer A&T team.

And she’ll continue doing something she loves.

“Well, I’ve been cheering my whole life, and this is kind of like a similar thing. And, I don’t know, I just enjoy it so much that I was like, I’ll try it out in college,” said Lipps.

McDougal will be joining her, as well.

She said what set Glenville State apart from other schools was how welcoming the program was once she got accepted. And her acceptance to the program comes after more than a decade of hard work.

“I’ve been doing it for probably about 14 years. I’ve done it since I was like three years old. I’ve always had the passion for it. And I’ve just always been dedicated.”

Lipps and McDougal were two of six Lewis County athletes to sign with colleges on Tuesday. All of those signing stories can be found on our website.