LISTEN: Huggins, Kruger preview quarterfinals on Big 12 teleconference

When it comes to the Big 12 Tournament, WVU and Oklahoma have a history of playing tight games.

In 2016 and 2019, matchups between the two programs were decided by replay reviews. Both times, those reviews favored the Mountaineers.

This season, though, Oklahoma has given WVU fits, sweeping the Mountaineers in the regular season and winning both games by double digits. The two squads will meet again Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals.

Listen to West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins’ conference call with reporters at the top of this page, and hear from Sooners head coach Lon Kruger below: