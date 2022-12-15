MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – As holiday time nears, high school basketball teams are looking to take advantage of the season to find ways to test themselves against the best the state has to offer.

Both Morgantown’s boys’ and girls’ teams, as well as the University boys, will get a chance to do just that this weekend when the little general holiday classic returns at the Rowdie Center.

The event has become an annual tradition at Morgantown High with the Mohigans hosting elite competition from inside and outside West Virginia during the holiday season each and every year.

For Mohigans head coach Dave Tallman, the inspiration came to him early on in his tenure.

“We’ve done this tournament since I got here. After my first season, we traveled a lot and I just decided, ‘Hey let’s bring some of the better talent to Morgantown,'” he said.

The field is certainly an impressive one this year.

“We got Shady Spring coming up who’s #1 in AAA and Jefferson who I thought would be one of the better teams in AAAA and then University, we’re basically returning the favor. They had us to theirs’ and we’ll have them back and it should be a great weekend of basketball,” Tallman said.

Morgantown and University each face ranked opponents Friday with the Mohigans taking on Class AAA #1 shady spring at 6:15 pm followed by the Hawks against AAAA #4 Jefferson before trading opponents on Saturday.

It’s a challenge the Mohigans are excited to welcome.

“We always want to play the best teams we can find. We definitely thought Shady was one of those and we’re excited, even though they’re AAA, that they’ll come up and play us,” Tallman said, “Anywhere we can get a good game we’ll take it and like I said, Jefferson going to be really, really good. We saw them this summer over in dc so we want to invite the best team’s we can find.”

In addition to the boys’ games this weekend, the top-ranked Morgantown girls’ team will face South Fayette (PA) on Saturday ahead of the game between the Mohigan boys and Jefferson.