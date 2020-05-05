Little League Baseball update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – May should’ve been the second month of the Little League baseball calendar.

Instead, the Little League season, like most other things, is on hold.

Little League International has already canceled the Little League World Series, along with the regional tournaments that lead to Williamsport.

And now the question becomes if and when Little Leagues across the state, and country, will have a season.

We’ve reached out to multiple Little League organizations in the region, including Bridgeport Little League president John Julian. He said that they are hoping to have a season, but are waiting on city and state officials to open up park.

We also spoke with Shinnston Little League’s Derek McIntyre, who had this to say about the prospects of having a 2020 season.

“We’re kind of shooting for June. We’re hoping June or July, we can get something accomplished and still have a season for the kids. Because, you know, it’s a pretty big deal. And we do have a safety plan that we will put in place we’re just waiting for the right time to release that information, but we will be taking extra safety precautions when we do get to resume,” said McIntyre.

He expanded on what those safety precautions.

“We made an amendment to our actual safety plan that identifies ways we can take the proper safety precautions around the COVID-19. We’re going to encourage proper hand washing before and after practices or games. We’re still working through some of the details on how we’re going to do social distancing guidelines. Safety is our number one priority,” McIntyre said.

He also said that there will be a reduced amount of all-star teams this summer.

Elsewhere, WesMon Little League posted on its Facebook page last week that they are looking for input from parents on how to hold a season in 2020.

McIntyre said he has received mixed feelings from parents on whether or not to have a season.