Little League District 5 Tournament Roundup

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – WesMon and Fairmont nab wins on Thursday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News