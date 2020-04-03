Little Leagues continue to wait for start of season

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Little Leagues across the globe are waiting for May 11th. As of now, that’s the earliest they can resume practices and games for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

With that being the earliest seasons can start, the question is now what will happen to those seasons once they do begin.

Fairmont Little League president, David Jones, says he and his league board members have been looking at options.

“A lot of that will depend on Little League International guidance, but we’ve been working through a variety of scenarios where we might have a shorter season, we might have a season that moves into the summer, as opposed to being a traditionally spring season, and as far as tournament teams and all-star teams, a lot of that is up in the air,” Jones said.

Fairmont Little League was also in the process of updating some of its field infrastructure when the pandemic hit, so those projects are on hold as well.

For Jones, he knows that not having Little League games being played doesn’t only impact the players on the field.

“It’s terrible. We have 4-or-500 kids that are signed up in baseball and softball, and they’re looking forward to playing and right now we just can’t,” he said. “One of the things about that is, it’s not just felt by the kids. Fairmont Little League has been part of the community for 50 years. And so when you don’t have things like this, it’s not just affecting the kids. It’s affecting the families, the impact is felt by the whole community – businesses, and all the folks that sponsor our league.”

The amount of players that were registered to play this spring at Mary Lou Retton Park had actually increased this year, compared to last, according to Jones.

He said they are going to have over 40 baseball and softball teams across the league if and when Little League activities pick back up.