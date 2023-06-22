WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Carrie Lloyd brought the muscle to Doddridge County girls’ basketball and she plans to keep doing that at West Virginia Wesleyan.

While she had other options when decision time came, she couldn’t pass up what the Bobcats brought to the table.

“Not only did I get a good offer from Wesleyan but when I met the coaching staff, they kind of felt like my high school coaches which also helped me make the decision and the campus, when I walked on it, it felt like walking on the high school. It felt like home,” she said.

Lloyd joins her high school teammate Abby McDonough on the West Virginia Wesleyan roster for the upcoming season.