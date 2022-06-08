CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced its all-state selections for class double-a softball and five local picks are headlined by a first team honor for Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon. The 2022 Big Ten softball player of the year is headed to continue her career as a two-sport athlete, playing softball and golf at West Liberty.

Lincoln junior Delaney Haller captains the Class AA second team and is joined by three other local standouts in Robert Morris signee Emma Kyle from Liberty, Alderson-Broaddus signee Fran Alvaro of Robert C. Byrd and Grafton’s Frederique Maloley, each of whom wrap their high school softball careers with statewide honors.

Lilley Criss, Katie Kennedy and Avery McDaniel of Philip Barbour earned honorable mentions along with Lincoln’s Emily Robey and Alexis Williams. Other local honorable mentions include Braxton County’s Emmalee Jarvis, Byrd’s Gina Alvaro, Lewis County’s Abby Hartley, Liberty’s Charlee Johnson, Fairmont Senior’s Liz Murphy, East Fairmont’s Blair Nuzum and Elkins’ Katelynn Stone.