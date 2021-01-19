Local athletes salute WVU Medicine health care workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital’s marketing team released a video last week of local children thanking health care workers for all that they’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the youngsters featured in the video, were some local athletes from the high school and youth levels.

East Fairmont star freshman Kierstyn Maxey, and fellow Marion County standout Marley Washenitz were featured, along with Little League baseball standouts from Bridgeport Little League and WesMon Little League in Morgantown.

“I just want to say thank you to all of the WVU health care workers, who sacrifice their lives for others, and for all you’ve down throughout this past year. You guys are truly the MVPs,” said Washenitz, who will enter her junior basketball season with Fairmont Senior next month.

“Your work does not go unnoticed. It takes a lot of courage, bravery, and dedication to take the risk you guys take every day to help others in need. I pray daily that you and your family stay safe throughout this crisis. Stay strong,” said Maxey.

The video can be seen below: