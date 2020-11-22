Local athletes teamed up with the Rashod Kent Foundation to give back to the community

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Local athletes teamed up with the Rashod Kent Foundation for the first-ever coat/hat and turkey giveaway at Windmill Park in downtown Fairmont.

Local athletes and fellow community members gave out coats, hats and gloves to families who signed up prior to the giveaway. They also gave away free Thanksgiving turkeys to the first 100 cars who drove through the park to pick up their winter items.

Fairmont Senior girls basketball head coach Corey Hines not only brought members from his team to help out but also the FSHS boys basketball team, athletes from University High School, Morgantown High School and Fairmont State University.

Hines said while this may seem like a small gesture, any help that they can give means a lot to the community.

“So what we’re doing right now is we’re trying to do our part. We feel like in our community we need to hand out a little love when we can, we know time are tough for a lot of people especially with this pandemic going on. But we feel if we can just help out just a little bit and show a little bit to our community, we feel that is important,” Hines said.

While local basketball players aren’t able to get on the court due to winter sports being postponed, they find joy in helping the community in other ways.

“Our community needs something like this especially for kids that need stuff that we already have so we’re willing to give them what they need. It’s really exciting to see these people have smiles on their face and just to help out,” Emily Starn, FSHS girls basketball player said.

“I think it’s good to show that people care and that people who are in need that there is people that are there that can give back to them and that everybody is not alone and I mean just people who are in need, people are there to help them and I just feel like it’s a good thing to always give back and give to the people,” Jaelin Johnson, FSHS boys basketball player said.

Rashod Kent, a Fairmont native, and the creator of the Rashod Kent Foundation not only wants to help out his community with material things, but also hopes to install a message that is also the mission statement of his foundation.

“If we can change the mindsets of these kids early to become color blind yet remain colorful, to lift as we climb, for us and the RKF Foundation in order to champion change we must first become the change that we want to see,” Kent said.

Kent also said the RKF plans to host other events like this in the near future.