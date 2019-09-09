Local baseball community comes together Sunday in Home Run Derby fundraiser for Aloi family

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Around 60 youth baseball and softball players gathered in Nutter Fort Sunday for a home run derby.

It wasn’t an all-star event, but an event for an all-star – an injured all-star and his father.

Vincent Aloi hits one of his three first-round home runs Sunday at the home run derby to raise funds for his brother, Daniel. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“The community has helped a lot since the unfortunate accident on July 4th. Raising money, and most of all, support with prayers. And that’s what we ask for the most, is that everybody keep praying for Daniel. He’s doing better every day. And we look forward to him coming out here and competing on this field again one day,” said Sam Aloi.

The Alois, along with another player on the Bridgeport 9-11 year-old All-Star team, were injured in a vehicle accident on July 4, just before the start of the state tournament.

The Bridgeport team played in their honor, DBS Strong was the motto.

On Sunday, teammates, friends and family of Daniel and Sam Aloi gathered for a home run derby to raise money for Daniel’s recovery.

Participants included his older brother Vincent.

“The ones I did hit, they felt really good. The frustration that I’ve had, I just took it out on the ball,” Vincent said.

Sam Aloi tossing batting practice pitches to his son, Vincent, Sunday ahead of the home run derby. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Vincent warmed up for the event by taking batting practice from his dad, who’s had baseball be part of he and his son’s recovery process.

“Daniel, of course, he loves baseball. It’s his favorite sport. Just getting outside every day. He says dad I want to throw, so we go out and throw,” Sam said. “His left leg started working really well this week, and his left arm is starting to move pretty well.”

There’s an old saying that, “Baseball is more than a game. It’s like life played out on a field.”

On Sunday, baseballs were clearing the fence to raise money for a local family to make life a little easier.